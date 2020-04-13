Foods to boost your immune system during COVID-19

People with underlying health conditions can be severely affected by the coronavirus. Conditions like high blood pressure may increase your vulnerability to the virus.

However, a local nutritionist says a few simple diet changes can help lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system.

Leafy vegetables, quality protein, healthy fats like peanut butter, and fruit in moderation are all great things you can add to your diet.

"Look for foods that will rot or go bad quickly," says Functional Nutritional Therapist Shonda Jolley. "You want to look for those foods because that is when you know you are getting real nutrients. Feeding your body real food is going to be really important."

Jolley says other lifestyle changes like getting eight hours of sleep and 20 to 30 minutes of movement each day can also boost immunity.