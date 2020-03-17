Food need grows during coronavirus outbreak

Feeding South Dakota is working hard to make sure people get fed during this time and doing that has become more difficult these days.

Volunteers from Monument Health were on hand Tuesday afternoon, packing 1,000 food boxes for local students.

Those will be going to the students and their families who normally get food backpacks to take home with them on the weekends.

Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen says their work is as critical now as it's ever been.

And the current circumstances with the coronavirus present some real challenges for them to get that done.

Gassen says, "It's about the number of volunteers we need to get the work done as you can see it's going on behind me. How do we manage those sizes to keep them as small as we can so we can minimize that exposure to both our staff and volunteers. It's about are we going to have enough resources, enough product to meet the demand that's probably forthcoming? We're going to plan for the long haul. We can't see this as something that's only this week."

Gassen says they have a big need for volunteers right now.

They're packing boxes twice a day now for both school backpacks and their mobile food distributions since they're not using their mobile food trucks right now.

To volunteer go to their website at www.feedingsouthdakota.com.