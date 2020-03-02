Food insecurity relief remains tough battle on Pine Ridge Reservation

While Rapid City is tackling food insecurity, it's an even tougher battle on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The fight against food insecurity continues. (KOTA TV)

Between the widespread, rough terrain and last year's flooding, distributing food to families is a difficult task. One semi-truck and a smaller one try to make the rounds to five districts.

Last year in March, when culverts and roads were washed out, resources were limited and people didn't know when they would get a box of food again.

"One person in Porcupine that lives three miles off the road and he hadn't left his house in three months. And when he finally got out, he took everything he wanted from the Food Distribution Program. He was so glad to get it," said Sam Lessert with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Food Distribution Program.

In the past 38 years, Lessert has noticed an increase in the demand for service. In February alone, the program served more than 500 individuals.

While the food distribution program is the only one tackling the need, healthy food restrictions are challenges to their service.

"But it seems like it's kind of a double standard. Two federal programs like the food distribution, they'll take away a certain product because they say it has too much cholesterol. We use to have soup there but the fructose they said that's no good. But yet the SNAP program can buy the same thing in the store," said Lessert.

There's one old warehouse in Wanblee serving around 200 families a month. Lessert wants to see it expand to help more people.