Flying turkey kills 70-year-old motorcyclist from Michigan

A 70-year-old man from Michigan was killed Saturday when he hit a turkey while riding his motorcycle.

Authorities said the turkey flew across a road in Oakland Township and hit the man so hard in the chest that he crashed into a guard rail.

They said the man lost his left leg below the knee in the accident.

Emergency crews stabilized him and took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

"I feel so bad for his family. I can't even imagine the pain they must be going through,” said Pam White, who lives near the crash site. “To have such a fluke accident, and to lose a loved one due to something like this, is unimaginable."

Officials said the turkey was killed on impact.

