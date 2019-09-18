Flume Trail temporarily closed

The Flume Trail from the Spring Creek Trailhead to the Sheridan Lake Dam to the Dakota Point Trailhead will be closed due to reconstruction of the Sheridan Lake Emergency Spillway.

Blasting, excavation and placing riprap will be occurring in the area starting Sept. 18.

The trail foot-bridges that washed out during spring high water will also be reinstalled.

The project should be completed in 60 days.

