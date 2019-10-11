Flu shot Point-of-Dispense exercise in Rapid City

On Thursday, Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds events center, the Pennington County Emergency Management will be testing a Point-of-Dispense through an exercise.

The goal and focus of this exercise is to test the Point-of-Dispense plan by moving 400 plus people through the process in a limited amount of time. The influenza vaccine will be available and administered by the South Dakota Department of Health to all who want it, regardless of age while supplies last. You don’t have to get the flu shot if you don’t want to.

The involvement of Pennington County Emergency Management in this exercise is not primarily to treat the population with the influenza vaccine, but to test their Point-of-Dispense plan. This will ensure that, in the case of a true pandemic event, they can set up a large clinic quickly and efficiently to help facilitating the administration of an anti-virus, pill, or shot that is necessary to lessen the impact of a pandemic to the community.

You can reserve your spot in the exercise by registering at www.pennco.org/podhelp.

The first 400 participants who participate will get to choose a sweet treat of their choice. Treats include: caramel apples, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fudge, kettle corn, Savannah bars and more!