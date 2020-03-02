Flu cases increasing in Rapid City

Some big news this weekend as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming two coronavirus deaths in America. While it continues to spread, area doctors are sounding the alarm about a more common disease.

In the past two weeks, Monument Health has seen a spike in flu cases in Rapid City.

February is typically peak flu season for both influenza A and B in South Dakota. Both have similar symptoms, but influenza B is more dangerous for children and more patients are hospitalized because of it. A high fever is one of the main symptoms of the flu, but without testing, it's difficult to be sure.

Monument Health officials say it's not too late to get your flu shot while it's circulating in the community.

"The season's been a little bit different than in years past. We've seen a higher case of influenza B than in past years. Right now, influenza A is increasing, we don't know yet if this is the peak but historically this is going in line with what we've seen in the past for seasons," said Monument Health's Director of Infection Prevention and Control Ty White.

You can prevent the spread of the flu by washing your hands, covering coughs and staying home when you're feeling sick. We should also mention, the coronavirus often shares many of the same symptoms, so if you think you may have the flu, you should go in and get tested to make sure.