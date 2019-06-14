Flour sold at Target, Walmart nationwide being recalled due to E. coli

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur’s unbleached all-purpose flour are being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

According to the FDA’s website, ADM Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

None of the reported illnesses have been connected to the flour, which is being pulled as a precaution.

The five-pound bags were distributed to retailers nationwide, including Target and Walmart.

The flour was sold in multiple states including, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific lot codes and three “Best Used By” dates:

Best Used By 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C



Best Used By 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B



Best Used By 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

E. coli can cause diarrhea, often with bloody stools.

Although most healthy adults can recover from it completely within a week, some people can develop kidney failure. That’s most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, but can lead to serious kidney damage or death.

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 1-866-797-9178.

