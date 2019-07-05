Flooding prompts street closures in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA TV) - The recent downpours prompted the City of Sturgis to close some sections of streets and parks.
As of Friday morning:
• The S Curves on the east side of Sturgis are closed. City crews hope to have them reopened later this morning.
• The City Park including the bike path is closed until further notice.
• The bike path from 7th Street to the City Park is closed.
• Bear Butte Creek crossings at 7th and 15th Streets are closed. Residents can use 9th Street and Junction for access north of the Bear Butte drainage.
• The low water crossings on Otter and Raccoon Streets are closed.
Drivers are reminding not to maneuver around barricades.
Furthermore, if you live near a drop inlet along the curb, please check to make sure it is not blocked by debris.
Updates will be posted on the city and public works Facebook pages.