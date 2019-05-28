Anticipating flooding, Hermosa ranchers prepare

Tuesday, two Hermosa residents were sloshing through their ranch due to flooding from Battle Creek.

"It's an inconvenience right away but we're going to have feed and that's the most important because some years we don't have anything," says Allen Bishop a Hermosa rancher.

Bishop and his partner Leo have been in business for over 20 years. On their ranch, 300 head of cattle.

Since Tuesday morning, they've been making sure all of their cows are in areas that won't flood.

"Keeping an eye on the cattle, making sure they don't get stranded and get them on higher ground and now we're looking at equipment and stuff that might be in jeopardy," says Bishop.

Another concern for the ranchers, waters are getting a little too close for comfort to a much-needed barn.

"We're standing like 5 feet from the barn and that water, if it comes up another 3 foot, it's going to be in the barn. Which I've lived here now 20 years has only happened one other time and that was in 2007," says Leo Vansambeek a Hermosa rancher.

Although the water is a challenge now, they remain optimistic that it should help out in the long run.

"It'll make green grass and hay eventually and it will dry out, it always has before," says Bishop.

Both ranchers are optimistic on the flood waters and will continue to monitor it to see if cattle need to be moved again.