Fla. workplace stabbing suspect motivated by potential firing, called pastor before attack

Police say 41-year-old Antwann Demetris Brown stabbed coworkers at Dyke Industries on Wednesday afternoon after he found out he might lose his job.

They also said he called his pastor to ask for forgiveness ahead of the attack.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Brown learned that management was considering firing him and when he learned this, he confronted management. He left the building after that argument but returned.

At 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting multiple people stabbed in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle.

Officials said a caller described the suspect as a black man with a beard wearing a Florida Gators shirt. The caller explained they were hiding and that "Antwann," was "stabbing everyone."

Police found five victims at the scene who were stabbed, all of which were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say as police attempted to arrest Brown, he kicked at one of the officers. They were able to take him into custody.

During an interview of Brown, officials noticed blood beneath his fingernails and suspected blood stains on his shirt.

A man who said he was Brown's pastor called CDA to report his concern. He said Brown called him before the attack, asking the pastor to pray for him and forgive him.

Officials said after this conversation, the pastor reported the conversation to the police.

One victim asked the suspect if he was management and was suddenly stabbed. Another said he confronted Brown after learning about the attack and told Brown to leave.

According to arrest reports, a third victim was in their office near the attack and left to help another person who was stabbed. Then Brown attacked the third victim.

A fourth victim was in the warehouse area of the building when he heard the commotion. He saw Brown on top of a victim before shoving him off. That's when Brown responded to by attacking the fourth victim.

A fifth victim heard the attack in the general office area and went to help. They saw another victim strike Brown with a piece of molding and attempted to separate Brown from another victim. Then Brown attacked that fifth person.

According to TPD, another victim also heard the attacks and called 911 when Brown approached them while armed with the knife. Police say the victim pleaded with Brown for their life, and Brown said, "I'm going to spare you this time."

Then Brown left.

Officials say victims suffered the following injuries:

Victim one was stabbed three times in the chest and once in the stomach



The second victim was stabbed once in the neck, three times in the left side of the abdomen and once in the clavicle



Victim three was stabbed once in the shoulder and forearm



The fourth victim was stabbed four times in the hip/stomach area

