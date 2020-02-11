Fitzgerald turf and contract approved by Public Works

Steps towards the future for the Fitzgerald Stadium renovations were taken on Tuesday at the city's Public Works Committee.

Two items regarding the Stadium renovation were passed on the consent agenda.

One item approved the purchase of more than 113,450 square feet of synthetic turf for the field.

Another item authorized the mayor and finance officer to sign a $256,438 contract with Architecture Incorporated for the project.

"We have been working with Architecture Incorporated on this project now for a few months," said Rod Johnson, an operations management engineer. "We have worked through the initial phases of the design, which is, you know, the programming a schematic design. That basically tells the architect and the engineers what they need to specifically design, you know going into construction, drawings on, that sort of thing."

The project is slated to cost about $5 million and would be complete in June of 2021.

