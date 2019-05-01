Fish consumption advisories in effect for some SD lakes

The South Dakota Departments of Game, Fish, and Parks, Health and Environment and Natural Resource partner to test almost 150 lakes across the state for metals, pesticides and polycholrinated biphenyls (PCB). As a result, fish consumption advisories have been issued for elevated mercury levels on waters listed below.

The purpose of these advisories is not to discourage you from eating fish, but intended as a guide to help you select size and species of fish low in mercury.

Current mercury fish consumption advisories:





County Lake Fish Species



Butte County Newell Lake Walleye 18" and larger - Northern Pike over 18"



Pennington County New Wall Lake - Black and White Crappies over 13" - Largemouth bass over 16"



Perkins County Coal Springs Reservoir Northern Pike over 25"





For more on this, you can visit the Department of Health website.