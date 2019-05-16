Fish and chips on the menu at new food truck

There's a new food truck in town but you'll need to catch it fast, before it's gone.

On Thursday, 'On the Hook Fish and Chips' rolled into town and set up shop in the parking lot of the Lost Cabin Beer Company.

It's a traveling food truck out of Wyoming and is only in Rapid City until 7 p.m. They'll head up to Spearfish on Friday, then they're on to the next state.

Truck Manager Samuel Airisa says they do one things and they do it well - fish and chips. The truck was started in 2016 by a pair of guys named Ocean Andrews and Hunter Anderson. The truck boasts fresh caught, wild, Alaskan Cod - not something you generally find in South Dakota or in a food truck.

"Ocean's dad is a partial owner of a commercial fishing company in Alaska and they flash freeze it on deck so it's the freshest fish you will get anywhere near here," Airisa said.

If you want to see where they will be next, or when they'll be back in Rapid City, you can follow them on facebook.