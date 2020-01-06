First zero-waste store opens in downtown Rapid City

As the first and only zero-waste store in South Dakota, Hippie Haven recently opened its doors in downtown Rapid City.

"I think it's important to bring zero-waste businesses around the world because the climate crisis is a serious issues, and I believe most people can do something in their day-to-day lives to try to help," said Callee Ackland, owner of Hippie Haven.

But what exactly is zero waste, and how does a business achieve it?

"Waste is a design flaw, it is how companies manufacture their products with the end result, intention to be going to a landfill, I think the term low-impact lifestyle is actually more appropriate, it's just not as trendy I suppose, so it's hard to be zero waste but the point is to try, the point is to try to do the best that you can as often as you can," Ackland said.

Hippie Haven's products are plastic-free, vegan, and cruelty-free to help customers reduce their trash and environmental impact.

"Altogether, I lead a team of six other female employees, and it's just incredible to be able to work with such passionate women who are dedicated like I am to doing everything that we can to help the environment," Ackland said.

The 26-year-old business owner served in the United States Navy before making the Black Hills her home.

Ackland's business even offers recycling drop off for items not recyclable with the city, such as plastic straws, contact lens, and razors.

For those interested in recycling with Hippie Haven, Ackland said to clean items before leaving them in the bins, and they will cover the cost of recycling them.