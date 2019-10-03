First step toward potential bridge across Omaha Street

Moving from downtown Rapid City to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center means dodging traffic, but a study approved this week may change that.

Omaha Street looks into bridge

Kip Harrington is a Long Range Planner at City Hall.

"Well the crossing will provide a grade separated intersection to remove the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic," says Harrington. "South Dakota Highway 44, also known as Omaha Street, is a state highway it's one of the busiest streets in Rapid City. So crossing that on either a bicycle or as a pedestrian is very difficult at times."

When pedestrians want to cross the street at Sixth and Omaha , they press the button which stops the thirty thousand cars and trucks that drive past here throughout each day.

The intersection is booming with traffic, both foot and four wheeled, now city officials are considering adding a park at the corner of Sixth and Omaha. Forcing sixth street to be a few yards shorter, that's where a potential foot bridge will begin.

"So it will be an uninterrupted pedestrian walkway from downtown to the Civic Center Memorial Park," says Harrington. "It will also help with traffic flow as well because it takes one traffic signal off of the highway system and traffic signals tend to slow down traffic."

To get moving on the bridge, the Rapid City Legal and Finance committee approved a one hundred and twenty five thousand dollar study. Approximately eighty percent of the study will be paid with federal planning funds with the remaining twenty percent from the city.

The street wide bridge lined with plants should allow people to move easily from downtown to the civic center, potentially bringing more people to the arena.

Priscilla Dominguez is the Director of Marketing and Sales at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

"Were really excited to see that they are pursuing what those options might look like," says Dominguez. "We know we're still in the early days of that, but you know anything to help people get around this great town is a great thing for us."

If approved by the city council, the study will start October and take six to eight months to complete.

