First responders salute health workers fighting coronavirus

Four patrol cars, and a fire truck all turned on their flashing lights on Kansas City Street Tuesday, but they did that for a special event. They were saluting local health care workers for being on the front line during a public health crisis. Some health care workers were invited to stand on top of the fire truck, while members of different agencies lined up on Kansas City Street, and shouted out a big "Thank You!"

This week is Health Worker Week, and the Pennington County Jail's health care workers say, they really appreciated the event today.