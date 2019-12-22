First night of Hanukkah lights up downtown Rapid City

Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and many gathered at Main Street Square to light the menorah.

People dressed up in warm clothes and Michele Beard was a little more festive than the others. She wore a light-up necklace with a flashing Hanukkah sweater with matching blue hair.

"This is my bling for Hanukkah. One a year I get it out, it's been hard finding Hanukah oriented clothing and jewelry and so when I find it I wear it and this is the one time of year that I can," said Beard.

The candle in the middle of the menorah is lit first and then it moves from right to left for eight nights.

This lighting tradition in the Black Hills goes back more than fifty years... to where it started at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Stan Adelstein is the chairman of the Synagogue of the Hills.

"They wanted a menorah there because we had a lot of Jewish troops. It was a much larger base and in fact, it was the largest Jewish population in South Dakota and they wanted a menorah and it was placed just outside the main Chapel," said Adelstein.

Throughout the years the Jewish population has been decreasing in Rapid City and Adelstein says there are only about 30 families left here in Rapid City.

But you couldn't tell by the support at the ceremony.

"Hanukkah's a very minor holiday for the Jewish faith, but we come out here just to support each other because we're a very small community. This is one way for us to all get together and celebrate and light the candles and sing some songs and just be together," said Beard.

Every night around 5:30, a member of the synagogue will be coming out to light the menorah.