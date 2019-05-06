First female inmate graduates from Pennington County Jail's GED program

Out of five inmates graduating from the Pennington County Jail's GED program, one inmate makes history by being the first female to graduate.

Tate Hoffman is the first female to receive a GED diploma at the Pennington County Jail.

Correctional Officer Tami Rosser says the GED program started up again just a year ago after taking a 10-year hiatus.

For about four months, Hoffman dedicated time in her cell to read up on books and take tests. She says she has dreamed of this graduation for more than 10 years. She hopes to inspire her two children to make better life decisions.

"And for me, I've really come down a long bumpy road and this is a start to a better brighter future. Kind of where I get my life back on track," Hoffman said.

Hoffman plans to one day head off to college to earn a Bachelor's degree and become a drug and alcohol counselor.