First ever Lakota Food Summit spices things up in Rapid City

"It's huge, I'm so excited because I never imagined this as the organizer that it was going to be something small but I never realized how huge this event's going to be and all the people who registered and are traveling so far," said Dianne Amiotte-Seidel, organizer of the Lakota Food Summit.

Tradition, culture, and food, that's the focus of the first ever Lakota Food Summit, a three-day community education event to raise awareness of food sovereignty.

"Many years ago our ancestors ate healthy and they lived on the land, nowadays our native people are diabetic or have heart problems or obesity, and this is the reason why we're having this food sovereignty event," Amiotte-Seidel said.

Presented by the Lakota Food Sovereignty Coalition, this summit took months to plan, and aims to get people to eat healthier while challenging them to think about what exactly is Lakota food?

"Trying to use only decolonized foods so cutting out things that didn't belong here from before, for us there's no dairy, no flour, no cane sugar, no beef pork or chicken, and we're really using a lot of plants off the land," said Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef.

Traveling from Minneapolis, Sherman brought Native chefs to create Lakota focused foods for everyone to sample.

"There's so much diversity within indigenous foods, and every region has indigenous families still around with so many beautiful flavors, recipes, and there's so much opportunity to grow this food for the future," Sherman said.

Sherman said he hopes one day people can drive across North America and visit Indigenous restaurants everywhere.

The Lakota Food Summit is happening at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City until Feb. 20 with breakout sessions and keynote speakers lined up.