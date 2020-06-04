First confirmed COVID case in Custer, one new death in Pennington

COVID-19 continues to spread in South Dakota with two new deaths reported in the state. One of those deaths was in Pennington County while the other death was in Minnehaha County.

There are also 8 new hospitalizations, 79 new recoveries and 3,876 negative cases in South Dakota.

As of June 4, there were 87 new cases in the state with Custer County seeing it's first confirmed case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are also two new cases in Meade, eighteen in Pennington, one in Ziebach and two in Oglala Lakota. Oglala Lakota County has also been elevated to having a "substantial community spread," which is the second highest level of community spread.

For total numbers, there are 5,247 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, with 1,020 active cases and 4,163 recoveries. There are also 47,376 negative tests in the state.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.