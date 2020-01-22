First Youth Livestock Show happening at 62nd annual Black Hills Stock Show

Kicking off January 31, the 62nd annual Black Hills Stock Show will start with a ribbon cutting at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at 2 p.m.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by a new event called Protect the Harvest, which is a program that will discuss the rights of ranchers and farmers.

Also, by moving the Truck Defender Horse Sale to the Central States Fairgrounds this year, the stock show has space to host the first ever Youth Livestock Show.

The general manager of the Black Hills Stock Show said including the youth brings the whole family to town.

"What makes this show work is that it is a community event, and I've noticed that more and more each year, we get more people that are out here to participate including this year, the addition of more youth activities and women in our saddle bronc event, so it's an exciting time at the Black Hills Stock Show," said Ron Jeffries, general manager of the Black Hills Stock Show.

Jeffries said this year's rodeo will feature two women in the Wild Bronc Ride competition for the first time, which includes western bronc riders dressed in costume and a $5,000 prize.

For the schedule of events and ticket information, you can visit BlackHillsStockShow.com.

