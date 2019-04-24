First B-1's resume flight this week after fleet grounded in March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA-TV)- The first B-1 bombers resumed flight operations this week. That's the word from the Air Force Global Strike Command Headquarters.
The Air Force grounded their entire B-1-B Lancer fleet March 28th for a precautionary safety check of the B-1's ejection seat system.
Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force base are the only two bases for the B-1.
It's unclear at this point from which base the first B-1's took off from.
However, a spokesperson from Ellsworth tells us, that by the end of this week there will be B1's from Ellsworth returning to the air.
It's happening on a one by one basis. As each plane passes the inspection it will be cleared to return to flight.
No word on when the entire fleet will be back in service.