First B-1's resume flight this week after fleet grounded in March

The first B-1 bombers resumed flight operations this week. That's the word from the Air Force Global Strike Command Headquarters.

The Air Force grounded their entire B-1-B Lancer fleet March 28th for a precautionary safety check of the B-1's ejection seat system.

Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force base are the only two bases for the B-1.

It's unclear at this point from which base the first B-1's took off from.

However, a spokesperson from Ellsworth tells us, that by the end of this week there will be B1's from Ellsworth returning to the air.

It's happening on a one by one basis. As each plane passes the inspection it will be cleared to return to flight.

No word on when the entire fleet will be back in service.

