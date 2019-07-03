Firework preparation continues at Executive Golf Course

With folks across the Black Hills getting ready to celebrate Independence Day, a pyrotechnics company is working hard to put on a spectacular fireworks display in Rapid City.

For the fourth year in a row, the executive golf course will be filled with people -- as they come together to celebrate the Fourth of July.

For the past few days, crews have been out and about making sure that everything is in place.

Pyrotechnician Dylan Stanton says that it takes months to plan an effective firework show.

The most important factor for the team is to make sure that everything goes off as safely as possible -- while also providing a quality show.

"We spend about two full days setting up racks and loading fireworks and wiring for about two full days before we get our nice fourth of July show," says Stanton.

The fireworks begin around 9:30 and last around 20 minutes, weather permitting.