Fireworks linked to water contamination

As the news of fireworks at Mount Rushmore continues to spread, there comes a new warning of old problems.

Wildfires sparking from the fireworks is probably the biggest concern, but not the only one.

In a study by the United State Geological Survey, past fireworks displays are likely the cause of high levels of a contaminant called perchlorate in some of the water supplies around Mount Rushmore.

It's a compound found in fireworks and other explosives that can be hazardous to people after prolonged exposure. However, one of the people who did that study, says there's talk about using eco-friendly fireworks.

"Having firework displays without perchlorate, I think is a great addition," said Galen Hoogestraat, a Hydrologist with the Dakota Water Science Center. "I love fireworks. I grew up lighting them. It would greatly help the situation if we can avoid adding any more perchlorate to the system."

The decision to bring back fireworks was announced earlier this week, but will not start until at least 2020.