Fireworks information with public fireworks display list

No fireworks are allowed in Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. New Underwood does allow fireworks in city limits June 27 – July 5, 2019. Box Elder also allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 3-6, 2019 between 9am-11pm;

Where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks from June 27 through July 7, 2019. The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail, or both. Pennington County deputies are planning to have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile radius of the city limits of Rapid City, including portions of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11:00pm or any time of day when someone is reckless or negligent with fireworks.

If you have any questions regarding fireworks, the Emergency Services Communication Center will again host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. You are asked to call the non-emergency line to get answers to fireworks related questions (605) 394-2151, option 9.

2019 regional public fireworks displays:

The best and safest way to enjoy fireworks is to go to a public firework display and leave the lighting to the professionals. The following are available in the Black Hills region:

June 28:

Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, after the races, 2467 Jolly Lane (Rainout date is Friday, July 5)

July 2:

Rapid City: Post 22 Baseball, after game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, 2721 Canyon Lake Drive

July 3:

Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30 p.m., after the rodeo

Spearfish: BH Energy Sports Complex, after the Sasquatch Baseball Game

Sturgis: Sturgis Fairgrounds, at dusk

Wall: Wall Community Golf Course, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

July 4:

Custer: Pageant Hill, at dusk

Hot Springs: At dusk

Interior: Frontier Days, at dusk, 8th and Canal

Lead: Gold Camp Jubilee Days, at dusk, over the Open Cut

Phillip: Lake Waggoner, at dusk

Piedmont: The Barn, at dusk

Rapid City, City of: Executive Golf Course, at dusk, 210 Founders Park (Rainout date is Friday, July 5)

July 5:

Belle Fourche: BH Round-Up, 10-10:30 p.m., after the rodeo

July 6:

Box Elder: Box Elder Bash, 9:30-10 p.m., behind True Value on N. Ellsworth Road

Rapid City: Elks Lodge 1187, at dusk, 3333 Jolly Lane