Fireworks are banned in the Black Hills National Forest

While it is legal to set off fireworks in South Dakota this weekend, there are areas where they are prohibited, such as the Black Hills National Forest and the Black Hills Fire Protection District.

“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, Black Hills National Forest.

There are also fire restrictions for local, state and federal agencies that can be found on the Black Hills Fire Restrictions website. Please visit the Current Fire Danger link for conditions on the forest and prairie.

Campfires are permitted on the Black Hills National Forest only in established metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground. “Before leaving a campfire, the fire must be completely extinguished and cold to the touch to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires,” said Jacobson.

To minimize human-caused wildfires, please consider the following:

• Campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving the area.

• Dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

• Avoid driving vehicles in tall grass. Hot catalytic converters can ignite grass.

• Ensure spark arresters are on all portable gasoline-powered equipment.

• Avoid dragging trailer chains. Dragging chains can throw sparks.

• Maintain proper tire pressure. Blown tires can cause steel rims to throw sparks.

