Firework crashes through home during pyrotechnics convention

Officials say a firework rocket that was launched during a show for the Pyrotechnics Guild International convention landed in a Wyoming home and sparked a small fire.

The Gillette News Record reports the rocket broke through the roof of the Gillette home about 2 miles from the event center where the fireworks display was taking place Sunday.

The Campbell County Fire Department says the flames were extinguished before firefighters got to the house. No one was injured.

Guild spokesman Tom Sklebar says the organization will pay for the damages.

He says a rocket "took an errant trajectory" after it was launched and hit the house.

The fireworks convention started Aug. 10 and runs through Friday. It features fireworks shows on four nights.

