Firefighters relearn ice rescue techniques

They don't happen often, but they're high risk when they do.

And this week, Rapid City Firefighters are at Canyon Lake making sure when someone needs to be saved from the ice, these first responders are ready.

Jim Bussell is the public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department.

"An ice rescue is a dynamic event, it's also something that we refer to as a high-risk low-frequency event," said Bussell. "So we don't have them very often, but when we do have them they pose a great deal of risk to the victim as well as the responder."

Since they don't use the skills daily, firefighters take time annually to sharpen their skills and their techniques.

"One of them is referred to as dope on a rope where we simply clip a firefighter into a rope, that firefighter walks out, gets low, gets in the water, grabs the victim, and then the haul team onshore or further out on the ice pull the victim up," said Bussell.

On average, the Rapid City Fire Department gets between two and three ice rescue calls per year. So here are some tips that you can take to make sure you stay safe.

"Stay calm, compose yourself, and then try to self-rescue. Pull yourself up on the ice, kick your legs, and once you get onto the ice remain flat and roll away from the hole," said Bussell.

Canyon Lake park will remain open during training and firefighters invite the public to come out and watch.