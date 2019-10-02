Rapid City firefighters and medics train for foam pit rescue

Foam pits, usually filled with large foam blocks that are safe landing zones at places like gymnastics complexes, but the foam pit at Just Gymnastics center made a perfect place for the Rapid City Fire Department to practice.

Tim Daly is a firefighter and medic for the Rapid City Fire Department and had the opportunity to practice in the foam pit.

"Today we just went through some practice scenarios of if someone were to get injured into the foam pit, whether that would be a leg injury or a neck or spinal injury," said Daly.

The foam pit makes it difficult to maneuver in any direction, so each firefighter needed to focus on control and stabilization, not only for patients, but for themselves.

"Having them in that foam pit is very unsteady. When we move, it is also moving the area that they are resting at too. Then also you're having to deal with the blocks as you are getting them on the backboard and getting the backboard out of the foam pit," said Daly.

The Rapid City Fire Department says its especially important to train in tough situations, just like in the pit at the gymnastics center. It's not a situation that they see everyday, making it especially important to practice.

"How can we get in there, how can we minimize the movement of them while getting them hooked up to a backboard or just getting them on these mats and being able to slide them out," stated Daly.

The fire department plans to train for two additional days this week.