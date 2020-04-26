Fire scorches downtown Rapid City park

Fire scorched Trinity Eco Prayer Park Sunday, caused by the Rapid City Fire Department.

"If we can reduce some of the fuel loading early under our conditions when conditions are in favor for us then that in turn is going to potentially reduce catastrophic wildfires," said Batallion Chief Tim Daly.

To maintain control of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the wind.

Making this a training opportunity for about a dozen firefighters.

"It helps us maintain our readiness for sure and then also the concepts of prescribed fire on this small scale help reinforce some of the things we are trying to accomplish here," said Daly.

This fire is not only a learning moment for the fire department. The Director of the Trinity Eco Prayer Kem Steinken said it also helps stimulate plant growth.

"It helps manage the grasses and plants in the park, but it also helps to replicate nature and another thing we talk about is trying to find ways to work with nature instead of against it so we are trying to mimic what happens naturally in nature," said Steinken.

