Fire prevention week starts

October sixth is the first day of fire prevention week nationwide.

According to the Red Cross, home fires take seven lives everyday around the United States.

The organization is encouraging people to test their smoke alarms and practice their fire escape plan.

They recommend you test your fire alarm month and change the batteries at least once a year, because it could save your life.

Steven Monteforte is the PIO for the Piedmont Fire Department

It's extremely important. People always have this misconception that it could never happen to them and when disaster does strike they don't know, they sit there and ask themselves why," said Monteforte. "Making sure that you have the proper education, the proper equipment can mean the difference of life, everything can change in the matter of seconds."

Fire prevention weeks ends October twelfth.