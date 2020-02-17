Breaking News: Fire in downtown Hot Springs has Vault RR/Bar fully engulfed

The Vault Restaurant/Bar in downtown Hot Springs is fully engulfed in flames right now. That's according to Frank Maynard of Fall River Emergency Management.

He says crews are currently working to prevent the flames from reaching a couple other structures including the China Buffet Restaurant which is next door and the Yarn Shop. At this point the fire is restrained to the Vault.

Maynard says the Hot Springs Fire Department, and the Black Hills VA Hot Springs Fire Department's are both on the scene fighting the flames right now.

Our reporter Connor Matteson has arrived on the scene.

We'll update this story as details become available.