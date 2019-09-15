Fire chars two mobile homes and two cars in Rapid City

A fully engulfed mobile home off of St. Patrick Street and Campbell Street brought out the Rapid City fire department and police department.

The original home that first caught on fire had an exposure problem, which then affected the next home and a trail of fire started.

The fire department evacuated both of the homes, but then two cars in front of the homes caught on fire too.

According to the public information officer, Jim Bussell, there was no one in the initial home that caught on fire.

Firefighters immediately initiated evacuations and are currently reaching out to the homeowners to the original home.

"Pennington Count 911 dispatched our units," says Bussell. "They already had multiple 911 callers reporting fire coming from the trailer and getting into the trees. We had engine 4 on scene within four minutes of dispatch."

All the occupants of the home have been found.

