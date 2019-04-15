Fire breaks out at historic Notre Dame Cathedral

We don’t have much information yet but dozens of people are posting videos on social media of Notre Dame Cathedral in flames Monday afternoon, Paris time.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Photo Date: September 3, 2014

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church's spire, which is undergoing renovation.

According to an Associated Press report French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

