Fire at trailer in Caputa

Firefighters battled a trailer fire this afternoon in Caputa.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the rural area. Smoke was visible from more than eight miles away.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said that no residents, animals, or firefighters were injured.

He also said that an extension was built off of the trailer and the fire was trapped in the void space between the original trailer and the shelter.

Water had to be brought in via tenders because there were no hydrants in the area. Tenders are huge portable tanks that are used to bring water to areas without fire hydrants.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Harvey says that incidents like this are a good reminder to check your smoke detectors and know exit strategies from every room in your home.