Finalized CDC report released pertaining to Smithfield Foods

On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem released the finalized report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) regarding Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls.

“I want to thank Vice President Pence, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue, and the CDC for prioritizing the situation at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls,” said Noem. “Their partnership has been critical to the work that we’ve done to get this cluster under control and safeguard the health of this workforce. My team at the Department of Health will continue to work with Smithfield and offer any assistance we can to help them implement these CDC recommendations, so they can safely reopen this plant as soon as possible.”

The CDC’s full report can be found here.