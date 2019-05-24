Fill the Boot Campaign underway in Rapid City

Rapid City firefighters were out en masse Thursday raising money for a good cause.

Rapid City firefighters collecting donations for Fill the Boot Campaign at Safeway on Mountain View Road.

From now until Saturday, they will be taking to the streets to collect money for the annual Fill the Boot Campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association(MDA).

The money raised will help South Dakota kids go MDA summer camp, fund research and life-enhancing programs and support MDA's mission to raise awareness and provide education about neuromuscular diseases. Last year they raised $54,000.

"I think most of the guys for the high percentage they do get hyped about it," Rachel Hobbs, firefighter/paramedic and MDA coordinator for RCFD. "They're a little tough to crack sometimes but once you get them out here they love it, they enjoy it and they work really hard. We appreciate it so it's a good atmosphere."

To donate money you can find them posted up at the intersection next to Knecht Home Center on Omaha Street, both Family Fares and both WalMart loacations and Safeway on Mountain View Road. You can also go to any fire station in town to donate.