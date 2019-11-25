The fight against food insecurity continues here in Rapid City.

And the latest figures from Rapid City Collective Impact show they seem to be making progress.

Mobile food distribution has continued to rise over the past year ... thanks, in part, to a $50,000 community action grant from the Black Hills Community Foundation to Feeding South Dakota.

In the latest three month reporting period from July to September, the mobile food pantry distributed more 110,138 pounds of food.

And over the past year, they were able to increase from eight to 14 distribution sites.

Feeding South Dakota Food Security Manager Mary Corbine says, "Each time we go out with the trailer, we encounter people who have never accessed food from Feeding South Dakota before. So that's happening more and more. It makes a great difference, and a lot of people coming for the first time is really difficult to do. And they are very thankful that Feeding South Dakota is here and the work that's being done for food security in Rapid City."

Another big increase came in the summer feeding program, where the number of adult meals served went from 2,029 in 2018 to 5,010 this past summer.