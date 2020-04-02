Fiction? Reality? South Dakota director's debut movie digs deep

Due to the pandemic, Los Angeles is in quarantine. A woman flees from Los Angeles to a rural town in South Dakota. Sounds like a recent news story, but that's actually a plot of a movie. Although it's supposed to be a work of science fiction, the movie, "Before the Fire," is shockingly real. But believe it or not, the story was NOT inspired by COVID-19.

Charlie Buhler, the director and producer of the film, was born and raised in South Dakota, and she chose South Dakota to start the story. "We're also thinking about what is an invisible enemy that slowly creeps in, that people in South Dakota might not be affected by right away," and Buhler and her partners thought a virus fits the profile.

In the story, South Dakota is the last place standing untouched by the disease. But, when the protagonist goes back to her hometown, she finds that the worst invisible enemy might not be the virus. "The virus is scary, the unknown of the virus is scary," says Buhler, "but more so they're forced to confront themselves." Especially, when we are practicing social distancing, or distance yourself from the society. "We're also isolated right now. So if there's anything anyone's been avoiding or hiding from, now it's time all the stuff is going to get stirred up, as you're locked in your house."

And there's another part of the story that is echoing the reality. "We found out we're going to be on a lockdown [in L.A.] , my mom called me and she says I want you to come home, and I was like, my movie is literally about a girl from South Dakota who moves to L.A. who has to go back to South Dakota to live with her family," Buhler recalls.

Many people from South Dakota are already asking where they can see the movie. Buhler is working to have the movie available for streaming. "Watch the trailer online if they'd like, or we have a website they can check out the pictures, we also have a newsletter they can sign up for." Buhler also says, people can follow "Before the Fire" Facebook page or Instagram to get the latest update on where and when you can watch the movie.

