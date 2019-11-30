Festival of Lights Parade cancelled

Due to Saturday's winter storm, Saturday night's Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Rapid has been cancelled. Here is the statement from the Festival of Lights Parade Committee:

As a result of poor road conditions and expected high winds later today, the 2019 Festival of Lights Parade scheduled for Saturday, November 30 is cancelled.

As you can imagine, this was not an easy decision. This morning, Festival of Lights committee members and staff from the Rapid City Police Department met to evaluate road conditions. Much of the parade route has not been plowed at this time, and the City of Rapid City’s Street Departments primary focus continues to be on emergency routes. Together parade officials and RCPD staff have determined that in the interest of safety for those participating in and attending the parade, it is best to cancel the parade.

Please plan to join us for a “static parade” held on Sunday, December 8 at the Rushmore Mall. Floats will line up on the outside edge of the parking lot, next to the road that loops around the Rushmore Mall. At 6 p.m., when the Rushmore Mall closes, their overhead lights will be shut off. The community is invited to drive the loop around the Rushmore Mall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to see all of the floats.