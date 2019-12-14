Female pedestrian hit on I-90 bridge over Haines Avenue: condition unknown

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a female pedestrian has been hit by a car on I-90 on the bridge over Haines Avenue. The call came in about 10:55 Friday night.

A Sergeant with the RCPD says she has been taken to the hospital. He says the circumstances of what happened are unknown, and the female's medical condition is also not known at this time.

A portion of I 90 Westbound leading to the scene was closed until at least 12:30. RCPD and South Dakota Highway Patrol were still on the scene until well after midnight.

The condition of the car, and it's occupant(s) are also unknown.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.