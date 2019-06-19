Felony meth arrests are on the rise in Pennington County

In 2018, Pennington County Sheriff's Office made 627 felony drug arrests with the main drug being meth.

This year, the number has increased by nine percent with about 670 arrests already.

Sheriff Kevin Thom says for the last 6 to 7 years they continue to break the record for felony drug arrests.

More investigators were hired throughout the state to work on the meth crisis after the state received a million dollar grant for the initiative.

Thom said about 95 to 98 percent of the meth found here originates from Mexico.

"I think it's a reflection of in our poorest border to the south and you wouldn't think it would impact us in South Dakota because of our geographics. But when it comes to drugs it clearly does impact us," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

Thom said they are also taking more action to improve drug treatment. Care Campus is adding 64 treatment beds on the second floor. It's scheduled to be completed in October.