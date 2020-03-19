Feeding children remains a priority during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, one of the big challenges is making sure that everyone gets fed.

The Collective Impact Food Security Initiative is working to make sure that happens.

One of the big goals is making sure children have enough to eat and that became more difficult with schools closed, at least through next week.

The Rapid City School District says they'll have five feeding sites open starting next week.

They'll be handing out grab-and-go meals twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, for all kids under the age of 18.

Rapid City Area Schools community relations manager Katy Urban says, "We're going to have a drive-through distribution. So if people are walking, they certainly can do that. We just want to make sure that they're keeping some distance. But really, it;'s going to be a drive through where our food service workers will hand out bag lunches to families and they'll just be on their way. And there will be enough food for a few days, breakfasts and lunches."

Here's where that will happen next week.

They'll be at South Park Elementary from 10:45 to 11:15 in the morning and General Beadle from 10:45 to 11:45.

Horace Mann will be active from 11 to 11:30.

And they'll be at Knollwood and Rapid Valley from 11:45 to 12:15.

