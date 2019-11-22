Feeding South Dakota to give away 1,000 turkeys and meals in Rapid City

Feeding South Dakota will give away 1,000 turkeys and meals to families in need Saturday in Rapid City.

The ninth annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street. The drive-through event goes until 11 a.m. or until all turkeys and meals are gone.

Families will receive a frozen turkey, potatoes, apples, canned green beans, canned cranberries, stuffing & gravy, dinner rolls and a pie. One meal will be given to one family, an adult must be present.

Feeding South Dakota is able to conduct this event because of the Greg and Pam Sands Foundation matching gift of $15,000; as well as everyone who donated to the matching campaign.

“This giveaway would not be possible without our community’s generous support,” a Feeding South Dakota news release stated.

