Feeding South Dakota holds annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive

As part of Feeding South Dakota's mission to end hunger in South Dakota, they are holding their 9th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive.

There are many households in the state that struggle to provide a basic meal for their family, but this time of year is especially stressful on families when children are out of school unable to get access to school lunches or other food programs. Feeding South Dakota is set to give these families a "hand up," this holiday season.

The goal of this drive is to give out 3,400 turkeys and the neccessary food to help families prepare and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. To make this this goal possible, Feeding South Dakota is looking for people to volunteer, donate food and even money. Long-time supporters are doing a dollar to dollar match up to $15,000 for every online donation made until Nov. 23.

"We're trying to address hunger, we're trying to end hunger where it is but that's just one aspect of poverty," said Shawn Burke with Feeding South Dakota, "that's just one aspect of what people have need for. If we could just remove that barrier then that gets them further along in their lives. If people are hungry they have a more difficult time with work, they have more difficult time with school...they have a more difficult time period. We're trying to remove that as a barrier and people can help out. The best way to have a better community is to get involved in it."

