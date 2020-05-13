Feeding South Dakota gets a huge donation

From Salt Lake City, Utah to Feeding South Dakota...three semi-trucks filled with food made their way to the Midwest -- courtesy the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Two of those trucks arrived right here to Rapid City, while one is being dispersed to the southern Black Hills and western Nebraska.

It took the church four weeks to plan and load the more than $120,000 worth of food.

Each truck has more than forty thousand pounds of like pasta, flour, and other non-perishable items.

Troy Nesbit from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says they've had some challenges.

"Some of the challenges have been the smaller food pantries, they don't have all of the tools and facilities this pantry does here," said Nesbit. "So here in Rapid City, they've been very gracious to help us get to the other small food pantries in addition to their own that were donating."

Nesbit says that COVID-19 has put a challenge on how they operate limiting the number of volunteers.