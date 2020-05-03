Feeding Deadwood sees community's generosity

Deadwood local businesses have been thinking about those in need during this challenging time, so they come together and start to supply a sack lunch program back in March. Later on, Feeding South Dakota also start to provide food boxes to Deadwood. More community members pitch in, they now have food boxes and bags of groceries to distribute.

"We've had so much support, um, local residents have donated money, Coeur Wharf has donated, and it's just , the generosity coming from everyone has been amazing," says Kerry Ruth, a co-organizer of Feeding Deadwood. With businesses slowly opening back up, starting May 11th, Feeding Deadwood's food distribution days would be adjusted to just Mondays and Fridays.

