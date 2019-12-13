Feds launch operation to protect Native American women

It's been a little more than two weeks since President Donald Trump signed the executive order kicking "Operation Lady Justice" into action.

That's the order that establishes the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The plan involves establishing a team including representative from tribal law enforcement to review cold cases.

"We are now charged with populating a federal task force, designed to look at cold cases throughout Indian Country and Alaskan Native communities,” said Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary of Indian Affairs. “We are also charged with coming up with protocols that help clarify the roles in areas where there are multi-jurisdictions."

The name for the program, Operation Lady Justice, comes from a painting by Choctaw Nation artist D.G. Smalling.

