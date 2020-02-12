Feds convict Rapid City man on gun and drug charges

A Rapid City man was convicted in federal court on several gun and drug charges.

Andrew Blacksmith, 44, was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

In February 2017, Blacksmith had a 9mm pistol with him when he distributed at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in Kyle. In January 2017, he had a .40 caliber pistol while distributing meth in Rapid City.

Blacksmith will be sentenced in June. He could be sent to federal prison for up to 40 years.

